Hector Bellerin has asked to leave Arsenal this summer as he eyes a transfer to Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.

Italian outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Spanish full-back is looking to secure a move to Serie A side Inter and call time on his career at The Emirates.

The story claims that Bellerin is looking to take steps to engineer a move away from north London this summer as he bids to join Inter Milan from the Gunners.

Bellerin struggled to find consistent form for Arsenal last season despite having made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

The right-back has had his fair share of injury problems with the Gunners and the 26-year-old scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games last season.

The article claims that Bellerin met with Arsenal chiefs last week and made it clear that he wants to leave the club in the coming months.

The same story says that Inter Milan are looking for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who recently left the club to join PSG, and Bellerin could fit the bill.

Arsenal finished in eighth place and without a trophy in the Premier League last season.

