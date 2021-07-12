Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang sends message to Bukayo Saka after penalty miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to social media to send a message of support to Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal starlet missed the decisive penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final shootout defeat by Italy.

The 19-year-old Arsenal attacker was a second-half substitute for Kieran Trippier at Wembley as England were held to a 1-1 draw by the Italians to force extra-time and then a penalty shootout.

Saka stepped up to take England’s fifth penalty but with the Italians ahead in the shootout, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the Arsenal star’s effort to hand his country victory in the final.

The teenager was visibly distraught after missing the penalty but he was immediately consoled by his England team-mates.

And his Arsenal team-mate Aubameyang used his personal Instagram account to send a message of support to the attacker after his failed penalty.

Posting on his Instagram Story, Aubameyang wrote: “@bukayosaka87 Proud of you my lil bro!!! This will build your success you will see.”

Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta last term and the teenager scored five goals and made three assists in 32 Premier League games for the Gunners last season as they finished eighth in the table.

