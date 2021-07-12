Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang sends message to Bukayo Saka after penalty miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a special message of support for Bukayo Saka after his Euro 2020 final penalty miss

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Monday 12 July 2021, 23:30 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to social media to send a message of support to Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal starlet missed the decisive penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final shootout defeat by Italy.

The 19-year-old Arsenal attacker was a second-half substitute for Kieran Trippier at Wembley as England were held to a 1-1 draw by the Italians to force extra-time and then a penalty shootout.

Saka stepped up to take England’s fifth penalty but with the Italians ahead in the shootout, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the Arsenal star’s effort to hand his country victory in the final.

The teenager was visibly distraught after missing the penalty but he was immediately consoled by his England team-mates.

And his Arsenal team-mate Aubameyang used his personal Instagram account to send a message of support to the attacker after his failed penalty.

Posting on his Instagram Story, Aubameyang wrote: “@bukayosaka87 Proud of you my lil bro!!! This will build your success you will see.”

Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta last term and the teenager scored five goals and made three assists in 32 Premier League games for the Gunners last season as they finished eighth in the table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Harry Kane
Man United in pole position to sign Harry Kane ahead of Man City - report
Mikel Arteta
'Great promise': Mikel Arteta opens up on new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC make approach for Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Related Articles

Home »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Harry Kane
Man United in pole position to sign Harry Kane ahead of Man City - report
Mikel Arteta
'Great promise': Mikel Arteta opens up on new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC make approach for Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network