Arsenal ready to launch £30m offer for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - report

Arsenal are ready to offer £30m to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 23 July 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are ready to make a £30m offer for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the England international to replace Bernd Leno in between the sticks at the north London side.

The same article states that the Gunners have already failed with two bids for the former Bournemouth goalkeeper this summer as Sheffield United look to hold out for a huge transfer fee.

According to the same story, Arsenal have idenitified Ramsdale as their number one target to improve their options in goal ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

talkSPORT go on to write that the Gunners have decided to concentrate their efforts on signing Ramsdale after previously showing an interest in Sam Johnstone.

The media outlet add that the north London side are likely to submit an offer in the region of £30m for the English shot stopper.

Ramsdale moved to Sheffield United in an £18.5m deal from Bournemouth last summer but the England Under-21 international was unable to keep the Blades in the top flight.

The Arsenal target started his career at Sheffield United before he moved to Bournemouth in 2016.

