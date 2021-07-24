Arsenal have been informed by Sheffield United that it’ll cost them £32m to sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that Arsenal have been told to up their offer for the England Under-21 international if Mikel Arteta wants to sign the Blades goalkeeper in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Sheffield United believe Ramsdale can be a source of significant revenue this summer because the shot-stopper’s stock remains high despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

According to the same story, the Blades are in a strong negotiating position after Ramsdale put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the South Yorkshire club following his return from Bournemouth in a £18.5m deal last summer.

The Times explain that Sheffield United are looking to extract maximum value for Ramsdale because the shot-stopper is a homegrown talent with experience at Premier League and international level.

The report suggests that Arsenal could return with a third offer for the former Bournemouth shot-stopper such is Arteta’s eagerness to sign a replacement for Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale made 38 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United last term.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League last term.

