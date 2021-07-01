Arsenal are set to make an official bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale once Euro 2020 is over, according to a report in England.

Sheffield newspaper The Star is reporting that Arsenal have registered their interest in the England international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners have appointed an intermediary to help the Gunners secure a deal for Ramsdale.

According to the same story, Arsenal want Ramsdale to replace Germany international Bernd Leno ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Star, however, go on to reveal that the north London side will find it difficult to make progress in a deal to sign the 23-year-old while Ramsdale is on international duty with Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The media outlet suggest that the Gunners will make a bid for Ramsdale once England’s participation at Euro 2020 is over.

Arsenal are likely to fall short of Sheffield United’s £40m valuation of the former Bournemouth shot-stopper, according to the report.

The Blades are looking to make a significant profit on the £18m that the Yorkshire club paid Bournemouth for Ramsdale last summer.

Ramsdale has made 73 appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

The Blades re-signed their former youth product last summer as a replacement for Dean Henderson after his compatriot returned to parent club Manchester United.

