Arsenal ready to axe three players this summer – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to sell Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are prepared to axe the Arsenal trio this summer as Arteta looks to continue his overhaul of the north London side’s squad.

The same article states Arsenal don’t plan to hold any talks with Lacazette about a new deal despite the France striker having just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, the Gunners are prepared to lose Lacazette for nothing if the north London side don’t receive any offers for the Frenchman this summer.

Sky Sports News reveal that Arsenal are eager to get Lacazette’s £180,000-a-week contract off their wage bill as Arteta looks to land some key summer signings.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners consider Maitland-Niles and Nelson surplus to requirements this summer despite the duo coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

Joe Willock could also be sold if Arsenal receive a substantial bid for the 21-year-old after he impressed on loan at Newcastle United in the second half of the season, according to the report.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last term.

