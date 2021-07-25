Arsenal want to sell Alexandre Lacazette to raise funds to sign Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are inviting offers for the France international in the current transfer market given that Lacazette has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The same article states that Lacazette will become a free agent next year unless Arsenal can offload the former Lyon striker this summer for a reduced transfer fee.

According to the same story, Arsenal would be satisfied with an offer in the region of £15m for Lacazette given the France international’s current contract situation.

The Sun add that Arsenal want to use the funds raised by Lacazette’s sale to purchase Abraham from their bitter London rivals Chelsea FC ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

The media outlet add that Mikel Arteta would be happy to keep the Lacazette at the north London side if Arsenal are unable to sell him this summer.

Lacazette scored 13 times and made two assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

The French striker has netted 65 goals in 170 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since his move to Arsenal in a £54m deal from Lyon in 2017.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip