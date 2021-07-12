Arsenal could miss out on a deal to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana after Lyon entered the race for the Cameroon international, according to a report in France.

Website Football.London is quoting unnamed reports in France that suggest Arsenal are facing competition from Lyon for the signature of Onana this summer.

The same article states that the Gunners are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper and Onana is the preferred target of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu.

According to the same story, Arsenal have a concrete interest in the 25-year-old but Lyon are also hoping to complete a deal for the Cameroon international.

The report goes on to add that Lyon have managed to put themselves in pole position to sign Onana despite the lure of a lucrative move to the Premier League.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League after the Gunners finished in eighth position in the Premier League last season.

Lyon, on the other hand, will be able to offer Onana the chance to play European football next term after the French side finished in fourth spot in the table.

Onana has made 204 appearances in all competitions for Ajax over the past five seasons in the first team.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip