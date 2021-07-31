Arsenal look to sell up to five players to fund Ben White deal - report

Arsenal could axe up to five players this summer to fund their deal for Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners could be set to offload a number of players this summer in order to fund the move for White.

The same article states that Arsenal agreed a deal worth around £50m for the Brighton defender after months of speculation linking the 23-year-old with a move to the north London side, and his move to The Emirates was finally officially confirmed on Friday.

According to the same story, the Gunners will be hoping to recoup back some of White’s fee by selling some key members and fringe members of Arteta’s squad this summer.

The Daily Star go on to write that Granit Xhaka is almost certain to leave the north London side this summer as AS Roma look to complete a deal for the Switzerland international.

The media outlet add that Arsenal are looking to offload Alexandre Lacazette to avoid losing the France international on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Willian, Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira could also be offloaded to make space on the north London side’s wage bill, according to the report.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last term.

