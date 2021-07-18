Arsenal have agreed a £50m transfer fee with Brighton for the signing of Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have reached an agreement in principle with Brighton over the sale of the highly-rated England international.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta has been pushing hard to get a deal over the line for the versatile 23-year-old defender in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, White is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs but Arsenal are the only outfit to have made a concrete bid.

The report goes on to write that Arsenal are ready to pay a club record fee for a defender in order to secure White’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Athletic add that White was Arteta’s top defensive target this summer.

White rose to prominence after the England star helped Leeds United secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years in 2020.

The 23-year-old returned to Brighton from his season-long loan at Leeds before he established himself as a key member of the Seagulls team.

White made 36 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last term.

The Brighton star didn’t make an appearance for England at Euro 2020.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip