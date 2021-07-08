Suggestions that Arsenal have had a bid of £50m to sign defender Ben White accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion are “absolute rubbish”, according to reports.

The Argus is reporting that the Gunners aren’t yet on the brink of wrapping up their first official deal of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have returned to negotiations with Brighton and the north London side were thought to have made a £50m bid for the 23-year-old defender.

According to the same story, reports that Brighton have accepted Arsenal’s offer are wide of the mark after Mikel Arteta’s side failed to convince the Seagulls to sell with an increased third offer.

The report goes on state that a well-placed source has rejected claims that Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations with their Premier League rivals, describing talk of a deal as “absolute rubbish”.

The media outlet add that Brighton are in no rush to sell White given the amount of interest in the England international in the current transfer window.

White made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season to help Brighton secure their top-flight status for another campaign.

The 23-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Leeds United, helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side to secure a return to the Premier League.

