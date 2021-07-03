Arsenal could see their attempts to sign Brighton defender Ben White scuppered by Everton, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Everton have entered the race to sign the Brighton centre-half in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Toffees have held discussions with Brighton about a £50m deal for the England international.

According to the same story, Everton’s bid includes £5m in add-ons to make it a more lucrative proposal than Arsenal’s offer last week.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that Arsenal have made a bid of £42m plus £4m in add-ons but the Seagulls turned down the proposal last week.

The media outlet say that Brighton are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £50m for the England international.

Everton are prepared to improve their bid with an offer of £50m guaranteed to meet Brighton’s asking price, according to the same story.

The report reveals that Everton would pay £20m up front and the remaining £30m would be spread out over four years.

The Daily Mail highlight that Arsenal have one advantage over Everton because White would prefer to move to north London than Merseyside.

However, the newspaper suggest Rafael Benitez’s swift appointment could turn the England man’s head.

