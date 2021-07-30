Arsenal could include Hector Bellerin in a potential cash-plus-player bid for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the north London side are looking to sign the Argentina international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the Gunners are hoping to lure the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium but Inter are reluctant to sell the South American forward.

According to the same story, Arsenal will struggle to match the Italian side’s £75m valuation of their number 10 so the Gunners will need to be imaginative with their attempt to sign Martinez.

Football Insider go on to claim that the Gunners are looking to tempt Inter into selling Martinez by including Bellerin as part of their cash-plus-player bid.

The website assert that Arsenal value the Spanish defender at around £30m despite having just two years left to run on his current deal and his history of injury problems.

Inter are in the market to sign a new right-back after Morocco international Achraf Hakimi completed a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Martinez scored 17 goals and made six assists in 38 games in Serie A.

