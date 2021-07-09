Arsenal make fresh offer to sign French playmaker Houssem Aouar - report

Arsenal have made a fresh attempt to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 9 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal have made a fresh attempt to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign the France international to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the French midfielder after the north London side made a number of failed attempts to sign the Lyon star.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta’s side have rekindled their interest in Aouar in the current transfer window as Arsenal continue to be linked with a host of names in the summer.

Le10Sport don’t outline the size of Arsenal’s bid but the media outlet report that the north London side will be hoping to get Aouar in a cut-price transfer deal.

The report claims that Lyon are looking to secure a transfer fee between €20m (£17m) and €25m (£21m) for Aouar this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also interested in a swoop to sign Aouar from Lyon, according to the same story.

Aouar scored seven times and made three assists in 30 games in the French top flight last term.

