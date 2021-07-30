Arsenal will have to pay £70m to sign James Maddison from Leicester City this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the England international as Mikel Arteta looks to add more creativity to his options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that Leicester don’t want to sell the former Norwich City midfielder to Arsenal this summer because of Maddison’s importance to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

According to the same story, the Foxes would require Arsenal to offer around £70m before the King Power Stadium outfit would even consider selling Maddison this summer.

Sky Sports go on to write that Leicester aren’t under any pressure to sell Maddison in the current transfer window given the English playmaker has three years left to run on his deal.

The media outlet add that Arsenal would need to offload some of their big earners to raise the funds to get a deal for Maddison over the line this summer.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last season as the Foxes narrowly missed out on a top-four finish under Rodgers.

Leicester signed the creative midfielder in a £20m deal from Norwich in 2018.

