Arsenal are set to make an approach to sign Leicester City star James Maddison, according to a report in England.

Respected Twitter account AFC Bell, as quoted by website Football.London, is reporting that the Gunners are ready to launch a bid for the England international this summer.

The same article states that Maddison and his representatives are braced to receive an approach from the north London side in the coming weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal technical director Edu is set to work on a deal to sign the former Norwich City playmaker ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The report goes on to add that the north London side may have to pay over the odds to complete a deal for Maddison after his prolific season at Leicester.

Football.London go on to claim that Leicester believe Maddison is worth around £60m after his influential performances at the King Power Stadium over the past few seasons.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term to help Leicester finish in fifth place in the top flight last term.

The 24-year-old moved to Leicester in a £20m deal from Norwich in 2018.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last term.

