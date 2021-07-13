Gary Lineker sends advice to James Maddison about Arsenal transfer

Gary Lineker has warned Leicester City midfielder James Maddison against completing a move to Arsenal this summer.

The England international is being linked with a potential switch to Arsenal in the current transfer window after an impressive season at Leicester last term.

Maddison helped the Foxes to finish in fifth place in the Premier League table thanks to his return of eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the top flight.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting midfield talents in the Premier League over the past three seasons at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of midfielders in the summer transfer window so far ahead of the departure of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

Match Of The Day host and Leicester fan Lineker believes Maddison would be making a mistake if he swapped the Foxes for Arsenal in the current transfer window.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “From my experience, taking a backward step never ends well. @Madders10.”

Maddison has scored 21 goals and has made 16 assists in 98 games in the Premier League since his move to Leicester.

The England international moved to Leicester in a £20m deal from Norwich City in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Maddison started his career at Coventry City before he moved to Norwich where he established himself as a top Championship player.

