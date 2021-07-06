Arsenal have a “genuine” interest in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the England international as a potential recruit this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder after the north London side missed out on Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia and Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard.

According to the same story, Arsenal are “heavily interested” in signing the 24-year-old from their top-eight rivals after Maddison’s fine performances in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Football.London go on to write that Leicester could demand a transfer fee in excess of £70m for Maddison, which would be close to the amount the Gunners spent on Nicolas Pepe two years ago.

The website report adds that the north London side could find it difficult to secure a deal for Maddison given that Arsenal have a limited summer transfer budget to work with.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

The England midfielder has scored 51 times and has made 15 assists in 98 games in the Premier League for the Foxes following his £20m move to Leicester from Norwich City in 2018.

Maddison started his career at Coventry City before the playmaker completed a move to Norwich City in 2016.

