Leicester City are ready to listen to offers for James Maddison if Arsenal make a concrete bid for the England international, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Leicester aren’t actively looking to sell Maddison in the 2021 summer transfer window following an impressive season for the playmaker.

However, the same article states that the Foxes are ready to entertain bids for the 23-year-old if a club makes a big offer for the former Norwich City playmaker.

According to the same story, Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Maddison as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

90Min go on to add that Maddison is open to the idea of a move to Arsenal given his desire to break into Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The website report suggests that Maddison would find the idea of a move to London particularly appealing.

Maddison scored eight times and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

The Leicester playmaker moved to the King Power Stadium in a £20m deal from Norwich City in 2018.

Maddison has scored 21 goals and has made 15 assists in 98 games for the Foxes in his career so far.

