Arsenal are willing to offer Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Leicester City in order to get a deal for James Maddison over the line, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign Maddison in the current transfer window to continue his rebuild of the north London side.

The same article states that Arteta wants to add creativity to his midfield after the Gunners finished in eighth position in the Premier League last season.

According to the same story, Leicester won’t accept an offer in the region of £50m for the England international given Maddison’s impressive performances.

The Daily Mail go on to add that the Gunners may have to include a fringe player to help get a deal for the former Norwich City playmaker over the line.

The media outlet suggest that Leicester could be interested in Maitland-Niles given that the Foxes were linked with the versatile defender in the January transfer window.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a winger ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season so the Foxes could be interested in Nelson, according to the report.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

