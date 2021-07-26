Arsenal, Tottenham keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Joaquin Correa - report

Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Joaquin Correa this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 26 July 2021, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Joaquin Correa in the current transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport is reporting that the Argentina international is being tipped to leave the Serie A outfit in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the 26-year-old is attracting a lot of interest following his impressive performances for the Serie A outfit over the past couple of seasons.

According to the same story, Lazio are under pressure to sell the Argentinian midfielder to raise transfer funds and improve their financial situation.

Corriere dello Sport go on to write that Paris Saint-Germain were initially linked with a swoop to sign Correa but the French side have since cooled their interest.

The Italian media outlet claim Everton have stepped up their interest in the former Sevilla midfielder in the past couple of days as Rafael Benitez looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also fans of the Lazio man who could be replaced by Liverpool FC playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri or Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj, according to the report.

Correa scored eight times and made three assists in 28 games in Serie A last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Dean Jones: Kieran Trippier 'reasonably confident' of signing for Man United
Paul Merson
‘Ouch’: Paul Merson sends warning to Chelsea FC ahead of new season
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC to rival Tottenham for Pedro Neto - report
Mikel Arteta
‘I’ve got a feeling’: Danny Murphy makes predication about Arsenal next season
Related Articles

Home »
Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Dean Jones: Kieran Trippier 'reasonably confident' of signing for Man United
Paul Merson
‘Ouch’: Paul Merson sends warning to Chelsea FC ahead of new season
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC to rival Tottenham for Pedro Neto - report
Mikel Arteta
‘I’ve got a feeling’: Danny Murphy makes predication about Arsenal next season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network