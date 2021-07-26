Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Joaquin Correa in the current transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport is reporting that the Argentina international is being tipped to leave the Serie A outfit in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the 26-year-old is attracting a lot of interest following his impressive performances for the Serie A outfit over the past couple of seasons.

According to the same story, Lazio are under pressure to sell the Argentinian midfielder to raise transfer funds and improve their financial situation.

Corriere dello Sport go on to write that Paris Saint-Germain were initially linked with a swoop to sign Correa but the French side have since cooled their interest.

The Italian media outlet claim Everton have stepped up their interest in the former Sevilla midfielder in the past couple of days as Rafael Benitez looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also fans of the Lazio man who could be replaced by Liverpool FC playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri or Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj, according to the report.

Correa scored eight times and made three assists in 28 games in Serie A last term.

