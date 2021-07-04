Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for Jules Kounde after the Sevilla defender slipped down Manchester United’s summer wish-list, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the France international but the Red Devils have prioritised a deal to sign Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane.

The same article states that Varane, 28, is seriously considering a move to Manchester United amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future in the Spanish capital.

According to the same story, Manchester United have parked their interest in Kounde, with Villarreal defender Pau Torres now higher on the Premier League club’s wish-list.

The Daily Express go on to write that Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to capitalise on Manchester United’s diminishing interest by making a move for Kounde.

The same article states that Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking at the Sevilla defender as his first signing for the north London side.

The media outlet suggest Arsenal could look at Kounde if the Gunners miss out on the chance to sign Brighton defender Ben White amid interest in the England international from Manchester City.

Kounde has scored six times in 88 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

The French defender moved to Sevilla from Bordeaux in a £20m deal in 2019.

