Arsenal have made an inquiry for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the Inter striker as a potential option to improve Mikel Arteta’s options up front ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arteta is eager to improve in forward positions to bolster his attack given the disappointing form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette last term.

According to the same story, however, Inter are likely to prove tough negotiators given that the Serie A champions don’t want to lose the Argentina international this summer.

The Telegraph add that Inter would like Martinez to commit to a new contract because the 23-year-old has two years left to run on his current deal at San Siro.

The media outlet add that Arsenal technical director Edu is being ambitious in the summer transfer market in the hope that they can transform the club into top-four contenders next season.

Martinez scored 17 times and made six assists in 38 games in Serie A last term as the Argentina forward helped to fire Inter to their first top-flight title since 2010.

The Inter striker has netted 49 goals in 132 games in three seasons at Inter since his move from Argentinian side Racing.

