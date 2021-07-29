Arsenal keeping tabs on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez - report

Arsenal are looking at Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a potential option this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 29 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal have made an inquiry for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the Inter striker as a potential option to improve Mikel Arteta’s options up front ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arteta is eager to improve in forward positions to bolster his attack given the disappointing form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette last term.

According to the same story, however, Inter are likely to prove tough negotiators given that the Serie A champions don’t want to lose the Argentina international this summer.

The Telegraph add that Inter would like Martinez to commit to a new contract because the 23-year-old has two years left to run on his current deal at San Siro.

The media outlet add that Arsenal technical director Edu is being ambitious in the summer transfer market in the hope that they can transform the club into top-four contenders next season.

Martinez scored 17 times and made six assists in 38 games in Serie A last term as the Argentina forward helped to fire Inter to their first top-flight title since 2010.

The Inter striker has netted 49 goals in 132 games in three seasons at Inter since his move from Argentinian side Racing.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane set to sign five-year deal with Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'He is their number one target': David Ornstein gives update on Arsenal link to Aaron Ramsdale
Thomas Tuchel
Journalist reveals why Chelsea FC pulled out of race to sign Real Madrid star
Thomas Tuchel
Steve Nicol: Chelsea FC will have to make this signing before the new season
Thomas Tuchel
'Negotiations are progressing well': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Related Articles

Home »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane set to sign five-year deal with Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'He is their number one target': David Ornstein gives update on Arsenal link to Aaron Ramsdale
Thomas Tuchel
Journalist reveals why Chelsea FC pulled out of race to sign Real Madrid star
Thomas Tuchel
Steve Nicol: Chelsea FC will have to make this signing before the new season
Thomas Tuchel
'Negotiations are progressing well': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network