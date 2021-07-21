Arsenal trail Juventus in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli - report

Arsenal are trailing Juventus in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 21 July 2021, 07:00 UK
Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Photo: @locamanuel73 / Instagram)
Arsenal are facing a tough battle to beat Juventus to the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Locatelli looks set to leave Sassuolo this summer after the 23-year-old was one of Italy’s standout performers in the early rounds of Euro 2020.

The same article states that Arsenal and Juventus have been linked with a swoop to sign the Italian defensive midfielder ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Locatelli is eager to move to a club playing in next season’s Champions League, which will come as a blow to the north London side.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the Sassuolo star is also said to prefer a stay in Italy ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League with Arsenal.

The media outlet outline that Sassuolo are only asking for £34m for Locatelli, which represents a bargain for one of the standout midfielders at the tournament.

According to the same story, Arsenal’s willingness to pay the asking price is working in their favour given Juventus want an initial season-long loan deal before a structured £26m deal.

Locatelli scored four goals and made two assists in 34 games in Serie A last term.

