Arsenal have made an “important bid” to sign Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali.

The Sassuolo star has been a key member of Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad at the European championship in this summer’s tournament.

Locatelli has already scored two goals in four appearances at Euro 2020 to earn lots of new admirers amid apparent interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

The Italian midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Serie A giants Juventus in the current transfer window.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, but the Gunners have been linked with a host of names already this summer.

However, Sassuolo chief Carnevali has now confirmed that Arsenal have made an “important bid” to sign the Italy international this summer.

“Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli,” Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“It is true that there are foreign clubs interested, including Arsenal and so far they are ahead and are the only side realistically to have made an important proposal for Manuel.

“They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid… we will see.

“Juventus also want Locatelli and we have a special relationship with them. A new meeting has been scheduled with Juve.”

The Daily Mail are reporting that Sassuolo are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £34m in the current transfer window.

Locatelli scored four goals and made three assists in 34 games in Serie A last term.

The Gunners target started his career at AC Milan before he moved to Sassuolo in 2018.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a place in the Champions League or the Europa League next season.

