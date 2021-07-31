Arsenal will need to pay €50m (£42.6m) to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Real Madrid consider the Norway international to be an important player for the future but the Spanish side are refusing to rule out Odegaard’s potential sale.

The same article states that los Blancos could entertain Odegaard’s departure if the 22-year-old indicates that he wants to leave the Spanish capital amid interest from Arsenal.

According to the same story, Real Madrid would be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €50m (£42.6m) for the former Molde playmaker to create the possibility of a summer sale.

ESPN go on to write that the La Liga giants are aware Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign Odegaard given the Norwegian’s impressive six-month loan spell at the Emirates Stadium last term.

The media outlet add that Odegaard is “highly unlikely” to leave on loan this summer amid Real Madrid’s financial difficulties during the pandemic – but the Spanish giants are still unsure about what the best thing to do with the Norway star is.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League last season during his loan stint at the north London side.

