Arsenal are still interested in a swoop to sign Martin Odegaard if the Real Madrid playmaker is placed back on the market, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have retained an interest in signing the Norway international despite Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid this summer.

The same article states that Odegaard has stated his desire to try and force his way into the Real Madrid team under new manager Carlo Ancelotti in the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal were keen to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal following his impressive loan spell but the Norwegian returned back to los Blancos.

The Athletic write that the north London side are ready to pounce if the 22-year-old is placed on the market and the Gunners would love to re-sign Odegaard.

The media outlet go on to add that Arsenal could test Real Madrid’s resolve to keep Odegaard in August when the new season has kicked off and the Norwegian will have an idea whether he is part of Ancelotti’s plans at the club.

Houssem Aouar is a viable option for Arsenal given Lyon are under financial pressure if the Gunners are unable to sign Odegaard, according to the report.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League during his loan spell.

