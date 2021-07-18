Arsenal retain interest in Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard - report

Arsenal are still interested in a deal to sign Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 18 July 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are still interested in a swoop to sign Martin Odegaard if the Real Madrid playmaker is placed back on the market, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have retained an interest in signing the Norway international despite Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid this summer.

The same article states that Odegaard has stated his desire to try and force his way into the Real Madrid team under new manager Carlo Ancelotti in the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal were keen to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal following his impressive loan spell but the Norwegian returned back to los Blancos.

The Athletic write that the north London side are ready to pounce if the 22-year-old is placed on the market and the Gunners would love to re-sign Odegaard.

The media outlet go on to add that Arsenal could test Real Madrid’s resolve to keep Odegaard in August when the new season has kicked off and the Norwegian will have an idea whether he is part of Ancelotti’s plans at the club.

Houssem Aouar is a viable option for Arsenal given Lyon are under financial pressure if the Gunners are unable to sign Odegaard, according to the report.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League during his loan spell.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Man United close to agreeing £18m deal for Atletico defender Kieran Trippier - report
Erling Haaland
ESPN reporter: Chelsea FC are 'really keen' to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Mohamed Salah
Real Madrid could launch bid for Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Duncan Castles: Declan Rice is on Man United's transfer wish-list
Jadon Sancho
Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho’s move to Man United
Related Articles

Home »
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Man United close to agreeing £18m deal for Atletico defender Kieran Trippier - report
Erling Haaland
ESPN reporter: Chelsea FC are 'really keen' to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Mohamed Salah
Real Madrid could launch bid for Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Duncan Castles: Declan Rice is on Man United's transfer wish-list
Jadon Sancho
Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho’s move to Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network