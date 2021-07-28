Arsenal are considering a bid for Portuguese teenager Matchoi Djalo, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the Pacos de Ferreira winger as a potential signing in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal believe the 18-year-old is a bright prospect after his performances in Primeira Liga last term.

According to the same story, the north London side could sign Djalo for as little as £1m in the summer transfer window.

The Sun go on to report that Arsenal view Djalo as a signing who could pay off in the long term rather than having an immediate impact on Mikel Arteta’s team.

The newspaper say that the Gunners are facing competition from their Premier League rivals Everton, Newcastle United and Southampton this summer.

Juventus have also tracked the 18-year-old in the past but the Serie A giants haven’t made a move for Djalo despite their interest, according to the report.

Djalo became the youngest-ever player to feature in the Portuguese Primeira Liga after he made his top-flight debut at the age of 16 years and 122 days back in August 2019.

The Guinea-born winger has been capped twice at Under-17 level by Portugal.

Arsenal have already signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares this summer.

