Arsenal are keeping tabs on Norwich City defender Max Aarons in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners have identified the 21-year-old as a potential target to bolster their options at right-back in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are hoping to conclude a deal for Brighton centre-half Ben White before starting their pursuit of Aarons, after they announced the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht on Monday.

According to the same story, the north London side have been alerted to Aarons over the past year as Arteta looks for a long-term replacement for Hector Bellerin.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal are facing competition from Premier League rivals Everton and Manchester United as well as Serie A giants AS Roma for Aarons’ signature.

The Daily Mirror claim that Aarons is valued at £25m by Norwich after he helped Norwich secure a return to the Premier League.

Aarons started his career at Luton Town but didn’t make a senior appearance before he made the switch to Norwich in 2015.

The England Under-21 international scored two goals and made two assists in 45 games in the Championship last term.

Aarons has already made 36 appearances in the Premier League after he featured in Norwich’s top-flight campaign in 2019-20.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip