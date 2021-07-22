Arsenal are close to reaching a deal to sign FC Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are looking at the Brazilian goalkeeper as a potential recruit in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Neto has been frozen out of the first-team at FC Barcelona to cast doubt on his long-term future at the Catalan side beyond the summer.

According to the same story, the 32-year-old could be sacrificed by FC Barcelona to make space on the Spanish side’s wage bill given the financial uncertainty at the club.

The report reveals that Arsenal would welcome FC Barcelona’s stance as Arteta looks to bring in competition for Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson ahead of the new season.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Neto, which could present a wrinkle in Arsenal’s attempts to sign the South American shot-stopper this summer, according to the story,

Neto moved to FC Barcelona in a £23m deal from Valencia in June 2019.

The 32-year-old has only made 17 appearances over the past two seasons at the Spanish giants.

Neto has played for Athletico Paranaense, Fiorentina, Juventus, Valencia and FC Barcelona in his career so far.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip