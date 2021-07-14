Arsenal are keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Sport Witness, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners have identified Sanches as one of three potential midfield targets in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the north London side believe that Sanches is a viable candidate to bolster their options in central midfield ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Sanches caught the eye of Arsenal thanks to his performances in the middle of the park for Portugal at the European championship this summer.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal have placed Sanches on their wish-list alongside Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

Sanches scored one goal and made three assists in Lille’s title-winning campaign last term.

The Portugal international has already played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs in his fledgling career so far.

Sanches started at Portuguese giants Benfica before he completed a move to Bayern Munich in 2016.

The Portuguese youngster got a taste of Premier League football during a brief loan at Swansea City in 2017-18.

The 23-year-old has rebuilt his career at Lille where he helped the French side to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last term.

