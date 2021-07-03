Arsenal remain interested in a deal to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but a transfer is not close as things stand, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in bringing the 25-year-old shot-stopper to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta considers adding to his options between the posts ahead of next season.

It has been suggested that the north London club may be keen to bring in Onana to replace Bernd Leno as their number one this summer, with the goalkeeper’s doping ban having recently been reduced from 12 months to nine months.

Onana, whose current contract at Ajax expires next summer, has been out of action since February after having been banned for taking the banned substance Furosemide.

Italian journalist Romano has now provided an update for Arsenal fans on Onana’s situation, with the goalkeeper also reportedly attracting interest from Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Arsenal have been linked with Onana and Inter have been linked with Onana.

“Someone said [it is] a done deal with Arsenal. There’s no done deal.

“Arsenal are interested in Onana but there’s nothing imminent or advanced.

“Inter considering Onana as an option but for 2022 when he’ll be a free agent.”

Onana made 20 league appearances for Ajax last season before his ban came into effect. He also featured seven times in cup competitions for the Dutch side.

Arsenal are aiming to challenge for a top-four finish next season after they ended up eighth and without a trophy last term.

