Arsenal are still in discussions with super-agent Jorge Mendes about signing Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Neves ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Portuguese midfielder in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Mendes is in constant contact with Arsenal sporting director Edu about trying to get a deal over the line for the Portuguese star.

According to the same story, Wolves have set an asking price of £35m – and that is proving problematic in the north London side’s pursuit of the box-to-box midfielder.

The Sun goes on to add that Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo remains a huge fan of the Wolves midfielder thanks to their fruitful working relationship over the past couple of seasons.

However, the report plays down the chances of Tottenham rivalling Arsenal in the race to sign the Portugal international ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and has made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League last season.

Neves has blossomed into a top midfielder in the Premier League following his four-season stint at the Midlands club so far.

The Portuguese star played three seasons at FC Porto before moving to Wolves in 2017.

