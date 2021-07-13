Arsenal have opened negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers about a deal to sign Ruben Neves, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet Record is reporting that Arsenal are looking to strike a deal with Wolves to sign their central midfielder in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the Portugal international to bolster his midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking to sign a replacement for AS Roma-bound Granit Xhaka ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Record report that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the Wolves star given the potential midfield exodus at the north London outfit this summer.

The Portuguese media outlet report that Arsenal are also looking at Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches after the former Swansea City midfielder impressed at the European championship.

Neves scored five times and made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old has scored 20 times in 176 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Neves has made 22 appearances for the Portuguese national team since making his debut in 2015.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last term.

