Arsenal will consider a swoop to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone if the Gunners fail to sign Sheffield United shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners are looking at alternative options for the Sheffield United shot-stopper if Arsenal miss out on the signing of Ramsdale.

The same article states that Arsenal have made Ramsdale a top target in the 2021 summer transfer window but the Blades are under “no pressure” to sell their goalkeeper.

According to the same story, Sheffield United would be looking to secure a big transfer fee to sell Ramsdale given the England international is a key player for the South Yorkshire side.

The Daily Star reveal that Sheffield United’s no-nonsense stance has forced Arsenal to look at alternative options in the event that the Gunners can’t get a deal over the line.

The report claims that Arsenal believe West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone is a viable alternative option to Ramsdale in the current transfer window.

West Brom would be open to selling Johnstone in a £20m deal this summer following their demotion to the Championship, according to the same story.

Johnstone has made 131 appearances for West Brom over the past three seasons since his permanent move to the Baggies from Manchester United.

