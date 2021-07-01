Arsenal are closing in on a £17m deal to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are close to completing their first signing of the summer transfer window after progressing negotiations with Anderlecht.

The same article states that Arsenal are in advanced discussions with the Belgian side to sign the promising midfielder to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.

According to the same story, the north London side have some small details to fine-tune with Anderlecht before the Gunners can secure a deal for Lokonga.

The report goes on to reveal that Lokonga has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal so the Premier League side just need to smooth over some small aspects of their deal with Anderlecht.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has endorsed the 21-year-old to the Gunners hierarchy, according to the story.

Lokonga has scored three times in 69 games in all competitions for Anderlecht over the past three seasons.

The Anderlecht midfielder was called up to Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad in March 2021 but he wasn’t included in their Euro 2020 party.

Lokonga has scored two goals in six appearances for the Belgium Under-21 team.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League last term to miss out on a spot in the Champions League or the Europa League.

