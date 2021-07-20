Arsenal have made an approach for FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new right-back given that Hector Bellerin is looking to leave the north London side this summer.

The same article states that Inter Milan are tracking Bellerin as the Serie A champions look to sign a replacement for Paris Saint-German defender Achraf Hakimi.

According to the same story, Arsenal are looking at their different options in the current transfer window.

Sport write that Arsenal made an enquiry for Dest at the end of the 2020-21 La Liga season as the Gunners look to raid FC Barcelona for another right-back.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that the north London side are facing competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Serie A side Juventus.

However, Dest is determined to remain at FC Barcelona despite interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, according to the report.

But Sport reveal that the Spanish side are eager to sell Dest to raise funds and FC Barcelona would be prepared to accept an offer in the region of £25.7m.

Dest moved to the Spanish giants in a £23.8m deal from Ajax back in October.

