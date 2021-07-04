Arsenal are keeping tabs on Spanish defender Sergio Ramos this summer, according to a report in England.

Goal is reporting that Arsenal have asked to be kept updated on the former Spain international’s discussions with other clubs as the Gunners weigh up a potential move.

The same article states that Ramos has been in negotiations with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain but the French club haven’t been able to complete a deal for the veteran.

According to the same story, the 35-year-old wants to secure a two-year contract at his new club, which could prove a problematic issue for some top teams in Europe.

Goal reveal that Real Madrid refused to meet the four-time Champions League winner’s demands to result in Ramos leaving the La Liga side this summer.

The website claims that Ramos and PSG have been in touch but there is no agreement between the two parties.

Manchester United are exploring a potential deal for Raphael Varane or Pau Torres, according to the report.

While Goal were unable to verify reports linking Chelsea FC with a swoop for Ramos, the media outlet did reveal that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the centre-half’s situation.

Arsenal are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half this summer amid reported interest in Brighton defender Ben White.

