Chelsea FC are ready to sanction Tammy Abraham’s transfer to Arsenal on loan in order to facilitate a permanent transfer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are prepared to allow Abraham to complete a loan move to their bitter London rivals in order to speed up a deal this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign the England international ahead of their derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC want to receive £40m for Abraham, who has scored 21 times in 56 games in the Premier League for the Blues.

The Sun go on to write that Arsenal would need to pay the 23-year-old’s wages of around £80,000 a week if the Gunners are to sign the former Swansea striker on loan.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC will look to insert an obligation to buy in any loan agreement which is likely to be determined by the amount of appearances Abraham makes in the campaign.

Chelsea FC are in the market to sign a new striker this summer, having been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich veteran Robert Lewandowski.

