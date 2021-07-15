Arsenal submit enquiry about PSG defender Thilo Kehrer - report

Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 15 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a potential bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have submitted an enquiry about the possibility of signing Kehrer this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are hoping to use the fact that the 24-year-old has struggled to secure regular first-team football at PSG to their advantage.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking at Kehrer as a potential alternative to Ben White given that their pursuit of the England international is rumbling on.

Foot Mercato go on to reveal that it’s unclear how PSG reacted to Arsenal’s enquiry for the German defender given Kehrer still has two years left to run on his current deal.

The French media outlet suggest that Kehrer could be sold given the French giants signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer in the current transfer window.

Kehrer moved to PSG in a £33.3m deal from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in 2018.

The German defender made 24 appearances for PSG last season as the French giants finished behind Lille in the Ligue 1 title race.

Kehrer has scored two goals in 94 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
