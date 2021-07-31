Arsenal and West Ham are eyeing a cut-price deal to sign Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the two London clubs are keeping tabs on Abraham’s situation at Chelsea FC given the uncertainty surrounding the England international’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that Arsenal and West Ham were hesitant about Chelsea FC’s £40m asking price for the 23-year-old in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal and West Ham would be unable to meet Chelsea FC’s valuation for Abraham as things stand – but the south west London side could reduce their asking price for the former Swansea man.

The report states that Chelsea FC are ready to lower their demands in the hope of attracting an offer from a potential suitor for Abraham before the close of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise swoop to sign Abraham following the inconsistent performances of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette last season, according to the same story.

The Sun add that Arsenal’s £50m outlay on Ben White means that Chelsea FC would need to significantly drop their asking price for Abraham if the Gunners are going to get involved in the race for the striker’s signature.

