Chelsea FC are confident that Declan Rice wants to complete a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in England.

Eurosport, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the West Ham United midfielder is eager to secure a return to Chelsea FC where he played alongside Mason Mount as a youth player.

The same article states that Rice’s stock has risen thanks to his impressive performances for England in their run to the European Championship final this summer.

According to the same story, the Blues have been tracking Rice for over 12 months but the south west London side were unable to sign the England man last summer.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC still have an underlying confidence that Rice is eager to complete a move to the Champions League winners.

Eurosport write that the Stamford Bridge know that a deal to sign Rice could be a possibility despite West Ham’s reluctance to part company with the England international.

Rice has scored two goals and has made one assist in 32 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The England star has been a regular in the West Ham team over the past four seasons at the east London side.

