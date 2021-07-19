Chelsea FC have ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in favour of signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are close to giving up their interest in signing Haaland in the current transfer window despite Roman Abramovich’s eagerness to complete a deal for the Norwegian.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund have informed Chelsea FC that it would take around £175m to sign Haaland this summer given his status as one of Europe’s best young strikers.

According to the same story, the Bundesliga side’s stance that Haaland isn’t for sale has led Chelsea FC to think about other options in the current transfer market.

The Sun goes on to report that Chelsea FC have opted to rekindle their interest in Lewandowski as a potential recruit to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attack.

The media outlet add that Tuchel believes Lewandowski represents the best possible option for his frontline given the Poland international’s wealth of experience.

The south west London side may have to pay £50m for Lewandowski despite the striker turning 23 next month given the veteran has two years left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

Lewandowski scored 41 times and made seven assists in 29 games in the Bundesliga last term.

