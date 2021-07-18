Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City have all been alerted to the fact that Antoine Griezmann is available to sign for a low fee from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Premier League trio are keeping tabs on the France international’s situation at Camp Nou in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are prepared to offload Griezmann for significantly less than the £107m that they paid Atletico Madrid in 2019.

According to the same story, the Catalan side are under pressure to get the French forward’s salary off their wage bill to meet La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The report goes on to add that Serie A giants Juventus, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and French side Paris Saint-Germain have all been contacted about Griezmann.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone remains a big fan of Griezmann so the 30-year-old could end up back at los Rojiblancos, according to the story.

The media outlet add that Atletico appears the most likely destination for Griezmann.

Griezmann scored 13 times and made seven assists in 36 games in La Liga last season.

The French forward has netted 35 times in 99 games in all competitions in his FC Barcelona career so far.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip