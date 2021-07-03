Chelsea FC, Man United receive potential Declan Rice boost – report

Declan Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham United amid interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the England international has rejected West Ham’s attempts to tie their youth graduate down to a new long-term deal at the London Stadium.

The same article states that the 22-year-old is attracting interest from Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United after his fine performances under David Moyes last term.

According to the same story, Rice is eager to test himself in the Champions League after West Ham narrowly missed out on a top-four finish last term.

The report goes on to add that the England star still has three years left to run on his current deal at West Ham and the Hammers have the option to extend his contract by an additional year.

The Guardian claim that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has identified Rice as a key target this summer as Manchester City get distracted by their pursuit of Jack Grealish.

The report reveals that Manchester United are also eager to sign Rice and could offer Jesse Lingard in part-exchange after his impressive performances on loan at West Ham last season.

Rice has started all of England’s games at Euro 2020 ahead of the quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday in Rome.

