AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea FC this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French striker’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point over the last few weeks despite the Blues having extended his contract until next summer back in the Spring.

Giroud found his first-team opportunities at the south west London club to be limited last season as the 34-year-old made just eight starts in the Premier League.

The France international still managed to score 11 goals in all competitions for the Blues as they won the Champions League and finished in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Serie A side AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Giroud from the London club this summer.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Romano said: “AC Milan are still working to sign Olivier Giroud. Talks progressing and new contacts in the next hours with Giroud agents and Chelsea in order to reach an agreement.”

Former Arsenal striker Giroud was part of the France squad in action at Euro 2020 and he notched up two appearances for his country at the tournament before they were knocked out by Switzerland in the last 16.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip