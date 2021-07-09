Chelsea FC are thinking about bettering Arsenal’s offers to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 23-year-old defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back.

The Gunners are widely reported to have had more than one bid turned down by the Seagulls as the north London club look to swiftly conclude a deal for the defender.

White is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 after he made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season.

Now, reporter Castles has claimed that Chelsea FC are also keeping tabs on the centre-half’s situation and the south west London side have informed Brighton that they will consider bettering Arsenal’s offers for the defender.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 7 July, Castles said: “Brighton are aware there is interest [in White] from other clubs.

“Manchester City are looking for a centre-half, Chelsea are looking for a centre-half, Manchester United are looking for a centre-half. They’ve all had conversations and they’ve indicated interest.

“Chelsea’s stance seems to be, ‘let us know what number you get to with Arsenal and we’ll think about bettering it’. It’s a tactic that clubs often use in the transfer market.

“Chelsea know as a club their status is higher at the present. They’ve just won the Champions League. If White moves there, he’ll be playing Champions League football.

“Chelsea want to build a team that can challenge for the Premier League title immediately. You can’t see Arsenal doing that next season.”

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad this summer as they aim to try and break back into the top four next season.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are looking to challenge for the title next term after they won the Champions League and finished fourth last season.

