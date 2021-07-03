Billy Gilmour explains his decision to leave Chelsea FC on loan

Billy Gilmour says he is looking forward to gaining some regular first-team football after the midfielder left Chelsea FC to sign for Norwich City on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was widely praised for his performance for Scotland in the goalless draw with England at Euro 2020 as he was named of the man of the match for his display.

Gilmour, who then had to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, has impressed whenever he has been called upon for both club and country lately.

He first broke into the Chelsea FC first team under Frank Lampard and made a handful of appearances last term for the Blues.

The teenager has opted to join Norwich this summer to gain some regular playing time in the Premier League as he looks to continue his development at the top level.

And Gilmour has now revealed his delight at linking up with Daniel Farke at Carrow Road as he looks to help the Canaries try and keep their place in the Premier League beyond next season.

Speaking after the completion of his loan deal, Gilmour said: “I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League,

“I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke]. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in.

“Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play nice football. He spoke really highly of his team and I wanted to come here and help.

“There are very exciting times ahead, coming in for pre-season and seeing all the lads. Let’s get to it.”

Gilmour made a total of 11 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season.

