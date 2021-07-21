Craig Burley believes that any deal to sign Erling Haaland this summer would be a great move as the Norwegian continued to be linked with a possible switch to Chelsea FC.

The 21-year-old striker has been touted as a possible target for the Blues this summer as Thomas Tuchel sets about strengthening his squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC are likely to want to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer after Olivier Giroud’s transfer to AC Milan was confirmed in recent days.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

It is likely that Chelsea FC would have to offer a huge transfer fee in order to tempt Dortmund into selling this summer, given Haaland’s growing reputation.

However, Burley believes that any deal to sign Haaland this summer would end up being good value for money for the team who lands him.

Asked whether Haaland is worth a huge transfer fee, Burley told ESPN FC: “We’ve talked about Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski before. They’re great players and they’ll get your goals. They’ll cost you a lot of money. Kane is coming up to 30 and Lewandowski is already past 30.

“Whatever any club pays for Haaland, it’s a great deal.

“If he stays clear of injury and stays on this same path, you’re spending £150m to £200m on years of goals – not a season or two. Maybe even 10 years for your club if he stays and stays fit!

“If it was £200m, if I had the money, I’d go and do it because I’m buying 10 seasons of goals.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on August 14.

