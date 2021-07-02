Chelsea FC look to be the most likely destination for Erling Haaland this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The south west London side have been linked with a move to bring the Norway international to Stamford Bridge as they aim to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Haaland, 20, is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting young attacking talents.

The Norwegian was in superb form for Dortmund last season as he netted 41 goals in all competitions for the Germany side to further enhance his blossoming reputation.

Now, reporter Castles is claiming that Chelsea FC appear to be leading the race to sign Haaland this summer as they look to get a deal done ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 30 June, Castles said of Haaland joining Chelsea FC: “It depends how badly Chelsea want to do the deal.

“When we broke the story of the Chelsea agreement with regards to those substantial personal terms Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father are seeking for the player and an agreement on commission, we talked about how Chelsea had seen the opportunity to take advantage of clubs not being prepared to spend the money that is required to get Haaland this summer.

“In much the same way as they got [Timo] Werner and [Kai] Havertz last summer at big prices but at a time when other clubs weren’t prepared to spend…

“Raiola has been marketing Haaland to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United as a player you have one chance to buy and you keep for 10 years.

“It does look like if it’s going to be Chelsea. Raiola has the opportunity to insert an ability to move to another club at a later stage.

“Chelsea aren’t necessarily the club that keeps their star players right to the limit. We’ve seen them sell [Eden] Hazard and [Thibaut] Courtois in recent years.

“It does appear that Raiola is trying to give himself the opportunity to move Haaland again for substantial money with a release clause that might ratchet down per season according to how many seasons Haaland stays at the club rather than if he was doing a deal to Real Madrid or Barcelona, where you’re selling the player with no accessible release clause.

“I think you’re getting a sense of the tension in the deal – and this wouldn’t have been Haaland’s first choice and wouldn’t have been Raiola’s or his father’s first choice – but it might be the only deal they can get to happen this summer at the elevated transfer fee, commission and salaries they’ve been asking for.

“So they’re trying to structure it in the way that they have a second chance at a big money.

“I’m sure by this stage that they’re aware Roman Abramovich wants this deal to happen and he’s driving the deal to get one of the top strikers on the market now ahead of competition. There will be a pressure on Marina Granovskaia to make it happen.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League and won the Champions League last term after Thomas Tuchel was brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

The south west London side will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next term as they look to win the league for the first time since 2017.

